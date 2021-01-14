Mary A. Lofton, 68, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 12, 2021.
She was born on February 21, 1952 to the late James and Goldie (Hook) Reid. She married Eldon Lofton and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Mary is survived by her sons: James, William and Jacob Lofton; 9 grandchildren; sister Linda Knudson; and brother Donald Reid.
Mary graduated from Eastwood High School. She enjoyed crafts and helping people.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s honor may be gifted to an organization of the donors choosing.
A graveside service for Mary will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 am in Union Hill Cemetery, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.