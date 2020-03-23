Mary A. Baumer, 70 of Perrysburg, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. She was born on October 11, 1949 in Toledo, OH to George and Ethel (Curry) Dennis. She was a graduate of the Eastwood High School and would go onto to be a mother to four boys. In addition to being a mother, she worked in numerous positions that included; manufacturing and tending bar at various local restaurants. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, listening to country music and spending time with her k-9 pals. However, it was her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, that gave her the most happiness.

Mary is survived by sons: Daniel (Tara Logston) Davis of Lemoyne, Dean (Carol Doll) Davis of Stony Ridge, Jason (Debra)

Baumer of Perrysburg and Justin (Holly Grimm) Baumer of Maumee. Grandchildren: Mercedes, Ryan, Sabrina, Christian, Harley, David, Jared, Jase, and Jakob, four great-grandchildren, sister: Darlene (Victor) Carruthers of Perrysburg, best friend: Terri Cross of Neapolis, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; David Dennis and one niece.

The family will host a Celebration of Life Service that will be announced at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The American Lung Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.