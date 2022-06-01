Marvin Rider
May 10,1946 - January 19, 2022
Marvin Carroll (Sonny) Rider II 75 years young left this earth to begin his heavenly journey. born and raised in Tontogany, Ohio to the late Marvin Carroll Rider and Treva Ilean (Good) Rider.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Thomas Eugene and Cookie Rider, sister Connie Lou Bandeen and Brother-in-law Lynn Bandeen. He is survived by sister Lori Ann (Rider) Swick and Timothy Swick. Loving nieces, nephews, cousins and Great nieces and nephews.
Sonny went to Otsego Schools where he was a bright spot in the concert and marching band.He played both the trombone, tuba and was the drum major. He graduated from Otsego High School class of 1964. After high school he attended Beauty School at Ma Cheri where he became a cosmetologist and began his hair business. This is also the time he joined the Ohio National Guard where he became a medic and continued to serve for six years. Marv then moved to San Diego, California and became a beloved hairdresser for over 55 years. He always said he never worked a day in his life because he always loved what he did.
He was a friend to everyone and while he was always making new friends, he made a point to keep in contact with all of his old friends. He was a great host and our personal tour guide in San Diego for every visit. He traveled the world and also came home yearly to Tontogany for family visits. While in San Diego, he joined several dancing groups to include clogging and Village Vaudeville performing in dance and theater. His favorites were Carol Burnett and Linda Eder.
He moved from San Diego to Fremont, Indiana in 2020 to be close to his family. He bought and reconstructed the lake home of his dreams on Big Otter. Sonny left a legacy with everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his smile that lit up the room, his joy for living life with his family and friends, and his kindness and willingness to accept and love everyone for who they are.
We will gather for a Celebration of His Life on June 11, 2022 at 12:30 pm at his lake house. Please message Lori (419-579-0848) for directions and to give us an idea of attendees. In lieu of flowers the Family suggests any donations be made to the neighborhood park fund and checks made payable to CRPOA (Cranstons Reef property owners association).
There will be a picnic lunch provided. If you would like to share a memory or a story and cannot attend or don’t like to speak in public we can share this for you. Sonny was very patriotic, so please wear something red, white and blue. He was greatly loved and will be forever missed.