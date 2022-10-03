Marvin Rae Bovia II, aka Marv Olus, aka Duper, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022.
He was born March 2, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Marvin Rae and Lila (Thielen) Bovia. He married Rhonda McGuire on January 5, 1980 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Along with his wife of 42 years, Rhonda, Marv is survived by his children Angela Bovia (Justin Bailey) of Bowling Green and Adam Rae (Alexandria) Bovia of Athens, Ohio, his father Marvin Rae Bovia, grandchildren Alexander Rae Bovia (Rachel “Robin), Nathan Bovia, Raegan Bovia, Ryder Rae Bovia and Ember Mae Bovia, siblings Peggy Bovia of Toledo, Ohio, Donald (Lori) Bovia of Las Vegas, New Mexico, Tina (Alan) Pacer of Toledo, Ohio and Marilyn Bovia of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lila Bovia.
Marv was a 1977 graduate of Macomber High School. He worked as a journeyman roofer for Roofers Local #134 for 34 years before retiring in 2013. Marv was a radio host for The Blues Breakfast on WBGU 88.1 for eight years. He served in the United States Army Reserves.
Much of Marvin’s life revolved around hockey. He played hockey for Macomber High School and continued playing hockey well into his adulthood for Centennial in the Findlay Men’s Hockey League - a league he was a part of for 30 years and played over 500 games. He also enjoyed coaching his son in hockey and was an avid Detroit Red Wings fan. Aside from coaching his son in hockey, he also spent time coaching him in baseball. Marv was a Harley Davidson rider for over 35 years.
Public visitation will be held on Friday October 7, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio 43566.
His funeral service will be held Saturday October 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Neal Whitney will officiate. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio.
Those planning on attending Marv’s visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear their favorite hockey or motorcycle attire.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to PanCan.org
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Bovia family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.