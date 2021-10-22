Marvin L. Blausey, 80, of Gibsonburg, passed away on October 19, 2021.
Marvin was born January 4, 1941, to Roy and Dena (Sandwisch) Blausey.
He attended Solomon Lutheran School and Woodville High School. In 1957, he quit school to take over the family’s farming operation since his father had passed away when Marvin was 12 years old. He helped his mother milk cows before and after school.
On February 24, 1962, he married Sharon Timpe and together they endured 59 years of marriage. In 1968, they moved to Gibsonburg and lived at the same place until moving to town in 2020.
Marvin worked for Pennsylvania Railroad and subsequent merger railroads, ending his career with Norfolk Southern in 2002 after 37 years of service. In retirement he restored old tractors, enjoyed fishing, golf and driving his golf cart around the neighborhood.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Sharon Blausey; children: Steven (Robin), Gregory (Janet) and Debra (Mark) Clark; 8 grandchildren: Tim (Hannah) Blausey, Nickolas (Olivia) Blausey, Jacob Blausey, Tyler (Jessica) Clark, Nathan Clark; step-grandchildren: Ryan (Heather) Schroeder and Noah Lamprecht; great-grandchildren: Ellis Blausey and Maizey Clark; sister, Leta (Curt) Beck; sister-in-law, Opal Blausey.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey and Clifford Blausey.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Crematory, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431. Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Pastor Jim Budke will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org., or the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org.
To express online condolences or to view Marvin’s Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.