Marvin Krassow - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Marvin Krassow

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:35 pm

Marvin Krassow Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Marvin Krassow, 94, Titusville, Florida, and formerly of North Baltimore, died Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020).

Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:35 pm.

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]