Marvin Krassow, 94, Titusville, Florida, and formerly of North Baltimore, died Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:35 pm
Marvin Krassow, 94, Titusville, Florida, and formerly of North Baltimore, died Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020).
Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Sunday, March 1, 2020 8:35 pm.
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]