Martin T. Vavrik 64, of Luckey, OH, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1956 in Luckey, OH to Anthony and Lillian (Tomes) Vavrik. He was a graduate of Eastwood High School, and later attended Owens Tech. He worked with various employers in different capacities throughout the years. Martin had a wonderful appreciation for the outdoors especially natures gifts, such as trees and flowers. He was an avid bird watcher and as was his nature, he was very meticulous in reference to detail.
Martin is survived by his siblings: Lilli Hendricks of AZ, Sonya Gross of Canada, Julie (Don Holand) Jurich of NE, Nancy (Douglas) Gallier of MI, Tony Vavrik of Luckey, Rosemarie Vavrik of Luckey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, Jane Kristine Vavrik.
Martin will be laid to rest at a Graveside Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. The family request, that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: A charity of the donor’s
choice. If you would like to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo with the family, you may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com