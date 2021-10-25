Martha Watt Baldoni lived a life of service to others. She passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021.
Martha was the first woman mayor of Perrysburg serving and as she liked to say, is a “writer, politician, wife, mother, grandmother—all with a sense of humor.”
Martha served as mayor from 1986 to 1990. Her retirement was “involuntary because it was at the request of voters.” when she returned to City Council and was elected president of the council. In between, she was She then became president of the Perrysburg Arts Council from 1990 through 1993,
A resident of Perrysburg, Ohio for more than 60 years, Martha was involved in community service, first with the League of Women Voters. She also ran for elected office, service two terms as councilwoman and one term as mayor of Perrysburg. Martha as active in ecumenical affairs with area churches, including her own, St. Rose de Lima. Martha was committed to the causes of racial and social justice actively volunteering and organizing events to raise awareness for issues that would make things better for those seeking equality and economic parity.
She was a co-founder of the St. Rose Peace and Justice Committee. One of the chief aims of the group was to raise funds for food for the needy. In time the committee handed out over 86,000 bags of groceries.
In the wake of 9/11, Martha helped found an inter-faith group of area Christians and Muslims to bridge the gap of misunderstanding and promote greater unity among people of faith as well as the community at large.
Martha was also active in community literacy programs, offering assistance to both adults and children who wanted to develop better reading skills.
In March 2019 Martha was honored by the League of Women Voters for her lifetime of community service.
Born on May 28, 1929, in Trenton, Michigan to Martha (McKee) Watt and John Watt, Martha lived her early years in Gibraltar. She attended Trenton High School where she graduated in 1947. She attended Bowling Green State University for two years and transferred to Michigan State University, graduating in 1951. She married Louis Paul Baldoni on August 25, 1951. The next month, Paul began medical school at the University of Michigan and graduated in 1955. After Paul finished his residency, the couple moved to Perrysburg in June 1959 where practiced family medicine until he retired in 2000. Paul died on April 2, 2007. Martha remained active in her community for many years after Paul’s death.
Martha is remembered by her four children: John (wife Gail Campanella) Kathy (husband Stuart Kerr), Mary, and Paula (husband William Jordan; eight grandchildren: Emi Baldoni, Paul Baldoni, Nick Shiple, Ann Stokes, Mattie Baldoni-Jordan, Will Baldoni-Jordan and Henry Baldoni-Jordan and two step-grandchildren, Emily Kerr and Devin Kerr. Martha was great-grandmother to six: Cricket Rebush and Quill Rebush, Vincent Ball, Veronica Ball, Tripp Stokes, and Giovanni Stokes.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg. A luncheon and gathering will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: Doctors without Borders, St. Rose Peace & Justice/Compassion, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.