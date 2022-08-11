Martha (Speck) Thornton, 87, of Perrysburg, died early morning August 11, 2022, a day after her 87th birthday, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Born in Perrysburg on August 10, 1935, Martha graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1953. After her graduation, she held various jobs before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl Thornton, in 1956. They were married for 61 years.

Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and housewife for the rest of her life. An avid bowler, she was participating in a weekly bowling league until back surgery only a few years ago. Since the early 1960s, Martha and friends would gather together for monthly Bunco games, in which she still played up until this spring.