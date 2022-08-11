Martha (Speck) Thornton, 87, of Perrysburg, died early morning August 11, 2022, a day after her 87th birthday, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Born in Perrysburg on August 10, 1935, Martha graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1953. After her graduation, she held various jobs before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Carl Thornton, in 1956. They were married for 61 years.
Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and housewife for the rest of her life. An avid bowler, she was participating in a weekly bowling league until back surgery only a few years ago. Since the early 1960s, Martha and friends would gather together for monthly Bunco games, in which she still played up until this spring.
Martha and Carl enjoyed traveling most of their lives with trips to Florida, Nashville, Boston, New Orleans, Maine, Branson and around the Ohio region. Following Carl’s retirement in 1990, they remained active by walking their neighborhood most every day. After Carl’s passing in 2017, Martha continued traveling through 2021 with trips to places such as Alaska, Yellowstone, New York, Yosemite, London, Paris, Grand Canyon, Zion, Banff, Mount Rushmore, Arches, Washington D.C., Monument Valley and many, many others. She often said how lucky and grateful she was to have been able to personally see such beautifully amazing places. Martha always astonished her fellow travelers with her enthusiasm and readiness to discover the next adventure.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, John and Leta (Murdock) Speck Sr.; and son, Jeff Thornton. She is survived by her son, Matt Thornton; daughter, Jenny Jones (John); grandchildren, Jason and Zach Jones; brother, John “Bud” Speck Jr.; sister, Belva Smith; sister-in-law, Jean Speck; and sister-in-law, Joyce Early.
Visitation and viewing will be held Monday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m. until noon, followed by funeral services at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Burial services will conclude at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Clare Commons, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or any organization of one’s choosing. Thank you and much appreciation to all the incredible medical-professional caregivers at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Clare Commons, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Mercy Health Perrysburg Hospital who worked with Martha during her journey. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.