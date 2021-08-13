Martha “Jane’ Alspaugh, of McClure, Ohio passed away on her 89th birthday, August 12, 2021. She was born in McClure on August 12, 1932 to Roy and Esther (Brown) Alspaugh.
Jane graduated from McClure Local in 1950 and BGSU in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She was a fourth-grade teacher for 40 years and team taught at Newbury Local in Geauga county; Southeast Consolidated in Portage county, and Willard City in Huron county. Jane also taught English as Second Language and GED classes at night. She was a member of the McClure United Methodist Church, McClure American Legion Auxiliary, Henry County Retired Teachers, and the Northwest Ohio Emmaus Community. Jane stayed active in the church and was the church organist and treasurer for many years. She also loved to scrapbook and document the family history.
Jane is survived by nephew, Jim (Sharon) Mason; nieces, Marilyn Verhelst and Peggy Jones (Ron); many great and great great nieces and nephews; and close friends, Tom and Bess Moyer and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Norman (Ethel) Alspaugh, Pauline (Everett) Mason, Herman Alspaugh, Lois Alspaugh, William Alspaugh, and Carolyn “Red” Alspaugh; and nephews, Thomas and Richard Alspaugh.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral home, McClure, on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 7:000 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place immediately following at Hockman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Damascus Township Fire Rescue, Elara Hospice, or the Bowling Green First United Methodist Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Masks will be optional, but encouraged.