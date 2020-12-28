Martha J. Tyson, 72, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 24, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1948 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harold and Ree (Fries) Wright. Martha married Frank Tyson on January 15, 1966, at the Wayne United Methodist Church.
They were married 48 years before Frank was called home on October 22, 2014.
Surviving Martha are her sons, Troy (Jodi) Tyson of Middlefield, Travis (Angie) Tyson of Wayne, and Trent (Lisa) Tyson of Portage; grandchildren, Brandi, Tanner (Morgan), Lyndsey “Luc”, Trevor (Chelse), Taylor “Bisky”, Tegan, Thomas, and Libbie; great-grandchildren, Thayne, Saige, Maybel, Baby Boy Tyson, and Baby Girl Tyson; brothers, John (Sheryl) Wright and Rick (Nan) Wright both of Bloomdale, plus many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ree Wright; loving husband, Frank Tyson; brothers, Mearl, Max, Harold “Junior”, Carl, and Jim Wright; sisters, Maudeen Wright and Carolyn Beard.
Martha worked at Otterbein Portage Valley for 29.5 years in dietary. In her free time, you could find her going to garage sales, crafting, attending sporting events for her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends. Martha never knew a stranger. Her one of a kind personality will surely be missed by all who knew her.
On behalf of the entire Tyson family, we would like to thank each and every person for reaching out, helping, and being there for Martha and the family. To the Hospice nurses, aids, and doctors: Thank you for doing all that you did in compassionately caring for Martha.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.