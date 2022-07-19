Marta A. Crow, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Marta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bergman) Diels. In the spring quarter of 1978 at BGSU, she called in a request at WFAL campus radio, Rick Crow answered the phone. She requested the song “Paradise By The Dashboard Lights”, Rick gave the request to his friend but he didn’t play it right away so she called back with an even sweeter voice and Rick told him that you HAVE to play this song! Rick handed the phone to him and, of course, he played it. Marta being embarrassed after she heard it called back. Rick and his friend were about to end that shift, so they invited her and her friends up to go uptown. Ever since that night, she and Rick have been by each other sides. They were married on April 19, 1980 at the University Lutheran Chapel, across from the BGSU campus. Rick survives after 42 amazing years of marriage. Marta is also survived by her two loving children: Eric (Lindsey Cunningham) of Toledo and Kelly (Brandon West) of Perrysburg; siblings: Mark (Marsha) Diels, David (Anita) Diels and Sue (Mark) Taylor and her canine companion Freddie and feline companion Ziggy.
Marta was a 1977 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and a 1981 graduate of BGSU where she received her Bachelor of Education Degree in Elementary Hearing Impaired Education. After college, Marta worked for the Findlay City Schools in their Hearing Impaired program as an Elementary and then a Middle School Teacher. She then changed careers and became a VOSE Coordinator Millstream Career Center in Findlay before moving to Penta Career Center in the same position where she finished her career as a VOSE Coordinator. Most recently Marta has been working part time for High Schools That Work. Marta lived and breathed BGSU. You would see her and Rick at almost every home sporting event, but especially hockey. To many in the BGSU community, Marta was the ultimate BGSU Hockey fan. Marta also used her skills and was the ALS Interpreter for commencement at BGSU. She was also a member of the Falcon Club. Marta was also a real supporter of her husband Rick and his travels through Masonry. She always traveled with him on events that took Rick around the State of Ohio. Through Masonry, Marta grew her friendship, with many other people. Marta also enjoyed camping, or as she called it “glamping”, with her friends and family and enjoyed spending time at her cottage at Lakeside Marblehead. Marta most of all was a compassionate, enthusiastic, supportive, and understanding person, and incredible, loving parent to Eric and Kelly. She was the type of person who always saw the best in everyone, and truly never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and the entire BGSU community.
Visitation for Marta will be on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00-7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Marta’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marta’s honor to the BGSU Ice Hockey program c/o BGSU Foundation Inc, 1851 N. Research Dr, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403. Please designate “Marta/Fund #3001212” in the memo line.