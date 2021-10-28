Marlyn J. Bender, 87, of Mentor and formerly of Bowling Green passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born in Belmore, Ohio on December 13, 1933 to the late Harold and Alice (LaRue) Martin. Marlyn married Robert Bender on November 25, 1951 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2013.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Amy) Bender of Mentor; brother, Don (Ilo) Martin of Pandora; and sisters: Shirley (Phil) Kananen of AZ, Sandra (David-deceased) McIlwrath of MA, and Brenda Kloo of FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: James, Gary and Patrick Martin.
Marlyn previously worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. She was an avid reader, spending many hours at the library. Mrs. Bender also enjoyed taking care of her property, earning the neighborhood beautification award. In her later years, she was the primary caregiver for her husband Bob.
A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, November 1, 2021 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm on Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Bishop Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com