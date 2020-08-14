Marlene F. Brinker, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her son Alan’s home in Frazeysburg, OH.
She was born on January 20, 1945 to Herman and Ruth (Welling) Frank, in Toledo, OH. She was a 1963 graduate of Eastwood High School. On July 17, 1965 she married her junior high sweetheart, Paul Brinker, in Perrysburg. Paul and Marlene raised 2 sons and celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before Paul’s passing in July.
Marlene was a devout wife, mother and grandmother and an integral part of the family farm operation. She was the assistant to the president of Exchange Bank in Luckey for 20 years, and later assisted her husband Paul, in managing Lime City Mutual Insurance Association for 25 years.
She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Luckey, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed the fellowship of Luckey Couples. She was also a past member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. While Marlene enjoyed all of these things, her true spiritual gift was serving others.
Marlene is survived by her sons: Alan (Susan) Brinker of Frazeysburg, OH, and Matthew (Kristi) Brinker of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Lauren, Ian, Leah, Aiden of Frazeysburg, Owen, Logan and Luke of Perrysburg. Sister: Marilyn (Paul) Kanitz of MI. Marlene will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
In addition to her husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received August 17th from noon-2 p.m. with services immediately following at Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey. Pastor Arnie Elton will be officiating.
Due to current health concerns, please exercise strict social distancing and the use of face masks.
Interment will be in the Troy Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: Zion United Methodist Church or The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC) in Columbus, OH.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.