Marlene Anne Browne (Urban), 78, of Van Buren, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in the presence of her loved ones after a long period of declining health. She was born on May 19, 1944 to Peter and Mary Urban (Kominek) in Johnson City, NY. Her parents and sister Illona (age 7) predeceased her in 1953.
Her maternal aunt and uncle, Lydia and Paul Kaschak, raised her to adulthood along with their own children, Marlene’s cousins Judy and James. Marlene attended the 1961 Johnson City (NY) High School Junior Prom accompanied by Joseph P. Browne whom she married 5 years later and they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on July 2 of this year. Joe’s heart is broken.
Marlene earned a BS in education at Bowling Green State University, Ohio in 1967 and taught in both public and private Christian schools in N.Y. Her teaching career blessed the hearts and minds of many children, now all grown, who fondly recall their classroom time with Mrs. B. After this, she began a new adventure at Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Country Store where she earned high praise for her customer service and comradery with her workmates. GAMESHOWS for a thousand, Alex. An armchair Jeopardy player who “won” big every weeknight.
Marlene is survived by her husband Joe; her many Ohio family members, including cousin John Kominek (Pam), their adult children Angie (Mike) Reyome, and Jamie Komineck (Brad) and children, who were present at her final home going; her sisters-in-law Kathleen Babicek of Binghamton, NY and Joyce Kaschak of Vestal, NY; her children Judy Wallace (Brian) of Cincinnati, OH; Jeremiah Browne (Michelle) of Mt. Hope, WV; and Peter Browne of Seattle, WA; her grandchildren Ilan, Efraim, Shimon, Yosef, and Elisheva Wallace; her adult granddaughter Rose Wallace of Louisville, KY; and many more extended family members and cherished friends who adored her. Also a grandchild, Moshe, predeceased her in 2002.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Her remains will be interred in Calvary Cemetery Johnson City N.Y but Marlene will be with the Lord. 2nd Corinthians 5:8 “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
