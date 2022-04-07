Mark Stevens, 57, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away April 3, 2022. He was born on August 28, 1964 to Marion Stevens and Rita (Witherstein) Bergner.
He is survived by his children: Amanda (Matt) Snyder and David (Michaela) McConkey; grandchildren: Mason, Wyatt, Myles, Brenwyn, and Fynnan; siblings: Roseann Stevens-Ott; Vanessa Schroeder; Theressa Zoltek; Mike Stevens; and Gerald Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Ricky and Robert Stevens.
Mark was a 1983 graduate of Eastwood High School. He was a contractor and owned Mark Stevens Painting. He enjoyed taking rides in his corvette and attending local fairs and festivals for the good food. Above all Mark loved spending his free time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be gifted to the National Fallen Officer Foundation.
Visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm until the time of his Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.