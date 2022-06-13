Mark L. Main, 73 died Thursday June 9th at Bridge Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born April 17, 1949 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late George “Skip” and Lois (Orwig) Main.
He married the former Vickie Maas and together they have a son Chase (Lisa) of Bowling Green. He resided in Portage with his life partner, Jill Bixler and their beloved Clydesdale horses, “The Girls.”
Mark was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Upon his return, he joined his family business of F.L. Main and Sons in Bowling Green where he later became 3rd generation owner and operator of the business with his brother Robert.
Mark enjoyed dirt cart racing, often traveling throughout Ohio to area racetracks, NASCAR, raising and showing his many Clydesdale horses at parades, weddings, and area shows including The Ohio State Fair. He was a member of the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA Association. Mark was very hard-working and generous- man who was known locally by his many customers and friends.
He is survived by his son Chase (Lisa) of Bowling Green, life partner Jill Bixler of Portage and her daughter Aimee, sister Linda (Sam) Compton of Bowling Green as well as several nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 15, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery where full Military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Additional visitation will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Bridge Hospice.