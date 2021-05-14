Mark G. Buchan age 63, of Stony Ridge, OH, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. He was born on March 31, 1958 in Toledo, OH to John B. and Dolores (Peterson) Buchan Jr. Mark graduated from Eastwood High School and Penta Career Center in 1976. He was employed as a truck driver for numerous years, most recently for WestRock in Toledo. He enjoyed golf, was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Dale Earnhardt and in his younger days enjoyed playing baseball.
In addition to his mother Dolores, Mark, is survived by his sisters: Dianna Blevins of Temple, TX, Marie Cook of Perrysburg, OH, Patricia Carpenter of Toledo, OH, Vicki Buchan of Gibsonburg, OH, and Barbi (Richard) English of Perrysburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, and his sister, Evelyn Buchan.
Following a family gathering, Mark will be laid to rest at a public Graveside Service 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family. The family request, that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: The American Diabetes or Heart Associations. If you would like to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo with the family, you may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com