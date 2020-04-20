Mark E. Bowe, age 60, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at his home. He was born on October 10, 1959 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Robert k. & Helen E. (Laderman) Bowe. He married Kimberly Baker on December 18, 1999 at the St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 20 years Kim; step-son, Tyler Tyson of Bradner, Ohio; step-daughter, Kolleen (terry) Shank of Oregon, Ohio; brothers, Larry (Deb) Bowe of Wayne, Ohio, Jack (Joy) Bowe of Wayne, Ohio, William Bowe of Cygnet, Ohio; sister, Becky (Joe) Dibling of Wayne, Ohio; grandchildren, Reagan Fairbanks & Riley Shank. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Helen; brother, John Bowe.
Mark was a 1978 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He worked as a mechanic at various shops throughout the area most recently at Peter’s Equipment Rental near Pemberville, Ohio. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mark’s family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences and memorial donations may be sent to Mark’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.