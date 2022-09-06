Mark D. Stone, 57, passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
He was born March 13, 1965 in Toledo, Ohio to Winifred and Marva (Turner) Stone.
As an infant, he was taken to Atlanta, Georgia rejoining his Father who was employed at the Atlanta University Center.
They moved to Tallahassee, Florida and lived there until Mark was six years old. The Family moved back to Ohio for his Dad’s employment at Bowling Green State University. He was enrolled at Conneaut Elementary School, graduating from Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University.
Mark studied pre medicine at Bowling Green State University and went on to study nutritional biochemistry at the University of Michigan.
Leaving University of Michigan he moved to Chicago and was introduced to Paul Chex Corrective Therapy Programs.
He and a fellow student started a fitness business - North Shore Smart Bodies, which was ongoing when he passed.
Mark loved growing up in Bowling Green and expressed a joy living in his home on Village Drive. He developed many lasting friendships there.
Music and tennis were two of his joys. He played tennis and was an avid fan.
Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire, Lionel Richie and Slow Jazz were his listening favorites. He played drums in high school and University bands. Mark dedicated his Life to the healing of his clients, friends, and Family.
Mark is survived by his Mother, Father, sister Maya, niece Sania Bauswell, cousins Charles Stuart, Semone Johnson and other Caring Relatives. Special friends Lisa Feichter, Brad Owens, Dean Weaver, Michael Hoeman, Jeff Weiss, Brad Roman, and many others who helped him enjoy his life.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.