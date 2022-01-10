Mark Bollenbacher, 64, of McClure, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 7, 2022. Mark was born to Gladys (Hollopeter) and the late Richard Bollenbacher in Bowling Green, Ohio on January 19, 1957.
Mark is survived by his mother Gladys; the love of his life Barb Donley; children: Tiffany (Ian) Labie, Chad (Stephanie) Bollenbacher, Christopher (Abbey) Bollenbacher, Chelsea Bollenbacher; step-children George, JJ, Elizabeth; 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; 7 step-grandchildren; siblings: Royce (Mary Ellen) Bollenbacher, Karlyn (Steve) Thompson; Aunt Joann Herringshaw; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his father Richard, paternal grandparents Harold and Cleora Bollenbacher and maternal grandparents Fred and Marie Hollopeter.
Mark farmed for many years as well as driving school bus for Otsego Schools. He also drove trucks for Pioneer, and operated heavy equipment machines. He was a former member of the Grand Rapids Sportsmen Club where he ran their trap shooting. Mark loved being outdoors. He camped at Wagner’s Campground for many years. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating on Lake Erie as well as going on fly-in fishing trips to Canada. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Green Bay Packers fan. Family was the most important part of his life and he would love anyone unconditionally.
Visitation for Mark will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. A Gathering at Tiff’s On Main, 230 W. Main Street, Deshler, Ohio will follow his service.
Memorial Contributions in Mark’s honor may be gifted to the family c/o the funeral home or to Duck’s Unlimited.
