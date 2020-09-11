Mark Anthony Salts, of Perrysburg, 47, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born May 10, 1973 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Peggy (Stewart) Salts. He grew up in Luckey, Ohio and attended Eastwood High School, graduating in 1991. After graduation, Mark followed in his dad’s and two older brother’s footsteps and enlisted alongside his twin brother, Matt, to proudly serve our country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise. Stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, Mark specialized in Electronics and earned the rank of Petty officer third class. He would later attend Owens Community College and earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree majoring in Electrical, and graduating in 2000. Mark was employed as an electrician for KUKA for 8 years and most recently at Chrysler. In 2003 Mark met Sarah Wood and together they have a twelve-year-old son, Caden.
Anyone who knew Mark would tell you that he was a HUGE Michigan football fan. During football season, he loved to boast about Michigan just as much as he loved to complain about Ohio State.
Mark’s true joy in life really came from spending time with his family and friends. He had such a love for the outdoors. For decades, he and his closest friends enjoyed their yearly deer hunting trip to “Salts’ Outfitters,” a campsite they named after Mark in southern Ohio. “Mancations” were also a yearly event Mark took with his friends, with the most recent mancation last month to Hilton Head. But as close as his friends were to him, his brother Matt will forever hold the title of being his best friend. They were inseparable as children and the devotion Mark had towards Matt later in life was truly inspiring, the epitome of brotherly love. Without a doubt, Mark’s greatest love, joy, and pride in his life was his son, Caden. Following the example set by his own father, Mark put Caden first above anything else. We’re so thankful that Mark’s legacy will live on through Caden whom he loved more than anything else in the world.
While we are saddened with Mark no longer here with us, he left us with memories unique to each and every one of us. He was a good man, amazing brother, true friend, and a supportive, dedicated father. You could count on Mark for anything, anytime, or anywhere. It didn’t matter what was going on in his life, he would drop everything just to help a brother or a friend. He had a laugh that if you heard it in a crowded room, you knew it definitely came from Mark…….
Mark is survived by his son: Caden Salts of Perrysburg, brothers: Matthew Salts of IN, Gary (Caryn) Salts of Toledo, and Jerry Salts of FL. Step Mother: Linda Salts of Luckey, step brother: Bryan Musser of Luckey, step sister: Rebecca (John) Tyner of Wayne, mother of his son: Sarah Wood of Perrysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James and mother, Peggy.
A Graveside Service with full Naval Military Honors for Mark will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family, for the education of his son Caden, c/o Sarah Wood.