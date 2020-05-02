Marjorie “Lou” Spengler Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune May 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marjorie “Lou” Spengler, 78, Temperance, Michigan, died May 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesThree women in Wood County die of coronavirusUpdated - President: Employees will be reduced at BGSUBG Farmers Market prepares to openPerrysburg police investigating armed robberyBG man sentenced for hit-and-run accidentLibrary will have different look when it reopensWhat will Wood County Fair look like? Organizers continue planningSpiegel Grove grounds are openPerrysburg cancellations continueLocal Briefs: 5-1-2020 Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView