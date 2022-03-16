Marjorie Lee Urhammer, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully March 15, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born January 13, 1935 in St. Mary’s, Ohio to the late John and Lucille (Rose) VanCleve. She married Evan Urhammer on June 8, 1957 and he preceded her in death July 6, 1988.
Marjorie was a member of St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where she enjoyed quilting and helping with the food pantry. She was a long-time volunteer for the Wood County Hospital Guild and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. Marjorie was an artist and enjoyed spending time drawing and painting watercolors. She was an extraordinary gardener, loved flowers and was a member of the Garden Club. She loved traveling and got the opportunity to travel abroad several times throughout her life, she was an excellent cook, enjoyed bowling and loved animals- especially her beloved companion cat George. Her greatest pride and joy was her family.
She is survived by her children Todd Urhammer (Holly Urhammer) of Groveport, Ohio and Holli (Bob) Crom of Weston, Ohio, sister Marrilee (David) Hitchen of Genoa, Ohio, grandchildren Tyler Sharp, Evan (Kaitlyn) Sharp, Brandon (Casey) Urhammer and Emma Urhammer, great-grandchildren Andrew, Paul, Paxton, Brinley, Riley, Madelyn and Mckayla and granddaughter-in-law Megen Urhammer.
Along with her husband Evan, Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Shelly (Joe) Sharp, grandson Thomas Urhammer and sisters Joan Nagel and Barbara Loffer.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Marjorie’s family would like to convey their sincere gratitude to her personal caregivers, the staff at Brookdale in Findlay and Bridge Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided. Keeping her home for as long as they did would not have been possible without their help.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bridge Hospice or The Wood County Humane Society.
