Marissa Kay Ellen English, age 28, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
She was born May 6, 1993 in Ft. Wayne, IN, daughter of Marlise (Stoller) and the late Larry English.
Marissa loved everyone she met and everyone loved her. That determination for life defied every odd and gave us 28 beautiful years. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Marissa’s light shone bright and she always captured the heart of everyone who met her (even her “Mr. Hottie” Keith Urban).
She is survived by her mom and dad, Marlise and Dewey Darby; grandmother, Elaine Stoller; siblings: Garrett English, Connor Darby, Madison Darby, Shelley Luna and Amanda “Sis” Rinearson; and nephew Levi Stoneburner.
Along with her father, she is also preceded in death by grandparents: Willis and Ellen Stoller and Floyd and Mary Ruth English.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday, August 10 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty, OH.
Visitation will be 2 - 8 PM Monday August 9 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 AM until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Miracle Network (childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org)
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.