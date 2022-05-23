Marion W. Kerr, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Friday May 20, 2022. He was born January 29, 1943 to the late Marion E. and Elizabeth S. (Slane) Kerr. He married Sharon Jones October 26, 1963 and she preceded him in death March 12, 2022.
Marion worked as a truck driver and traffic manager for many years with Crown, Cork and Seal. He was in a country band- Cactus River for over 25 years and traveled all over to play for weddings, fairs, festivals and parties. He was extremely handy, innovative and resourceful and enjoyed tinkering on numerous different projects. Following his retirement, he continued to play music at local senior centers and nursing homes as well as helping out on his friends’ farms. He was an animal lover and especially adored his cats.
He is survived by his daughter Tammie Waynick of Dunbridge, Ohio, grandchildren Kelsey (Juan) Ybanes of Perrysburg, Ohio and Kyle Waynick of Dunbridge, Ohio. He is also survived by his brothers Terry Kerr Thomas Kerr, and Todd Kerr and sisters Debbie Kerr, Brenda Trimble and Joyce Lee.
Along with his wife Sharon, Marion was preceded in death by his parents, son Craig Kerr, son-in-law Robb Waynick and sisters Carol Montague and Linda Lindquist.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. Kathy Archer will officiate. A celebration of life gathering will be after from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Bowling Green Eagles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
