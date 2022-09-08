Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
While Marion’s older brothers saw active combat in Europe and flying the Hump during World War II, Marion took pride in serving as Principal Trumpet in the West Point Band. This cemented his lifelong love of music and made him available to farm if needed by the War Board.
He was a graduate of The Ohio School of Banking, Wisconsin School of Banking, American Institute of Banking and later attended the University of Toledo. Marion worked for the former Exchange Bank in Luckey nearly 60 years as a banker, and held numerous positions during his years of employment there. A man of faith, he was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Luckey. He was a charter member of the Luckey Kiwanis and had served on the Eastwood School
Board. A man of strong work ethic, his greatest loves remained family, commitment to his community and his work.
In addition to his wife Naomi, Marion is survived by his daughters: Mary (Roy) Layman Goldstein of NY, and Amy (James) Buskirk of WA. Grandson, Ian Goldstein of NY, brother, Eldon (Mary) Layman of Miamisburg, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Harold J., Gene A. and Merle E. Layman.
Family and friends will be received 2- 4 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at Zion United Methodist Church, 525 Krotzer Ave, Luckey, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pr. Leroy Sholey will be officiating. Interment will be in the Troy Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials take the form of contributions to: Eastwood Educational Foundation or Zion United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.