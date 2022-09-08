Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.

While Marion’s older brothers saw active combat in Europe and flying the Hump during World War II, Marion took pride in serving as Principal Trumpet in the West Point Band. This cemented his lifelong love of music and made him available to farm if needed by the War Board.