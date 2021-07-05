Marilyn Sue Harris, 84, of Bloomdale, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay.
She was born February 5, 1937, in Athens County, Hollister, Ohio, to Fries F. and Sara (Byers) Ferguson. She married her beloved husband of 66 years, Franklin N. Harris on June 25, 1955 at the Bloomdale E.U.B. Church, and he survives her.
Also surviving are her sons, Robert R. (Lori) Harris, of Bloomdale, Michael D. Harris, of Hayes, VA, and Timothy A. (Brenda) Harris, of Amherst, VA; and four sisters, Caroline “Snook”, Sherry, Susie, and Rita; as well as numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Deborah Sue Harris; a brother, Thomas A. Smathers, and two sisters, Judith and Charlene.
Marilyn was a 1955 Bloomdale High School graduate and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, in Bloomdale. She was very devoted to volunteering her time to benefit others in a multitude of areas to include: District United Methodist Women, where she was an officer for eight years, President, Secretary, and Vice-President Supportive Community, U.M.W. Unit President, five years, and a Bloomdale Village Council elected official. She was a devoted military wife for 28 years while Franklin served, and a member of the Military Womens’ Officer’s Club elected jobs, Ft. Leavenworth, KS and Alaska Publicity Chair, and Ways & Means Chair and Secretary while in Germany.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Committal services and burial will follow in Perry Center Cemetery, Perry Township.
Memorial contributions may be considered to Bloomdale Fire and Rescue, or to the Trinity United Methodist Church, Bloomdale.
