Marilyn Rose DeWese Hartman entered the arms of Jesus on February 4, 2022.
Marilyn was the second child, born to Jesse Wayne & Luella DeWese on March 12, 1936. Marilyn graduated from Liberty High School, Rudolph Ohio in 1954 & worked at Libbey Owens Ford for 9 years, as a secretary, prior to raising her family. She married her beloved Jim (James F. Hartman) on June 14, 1957. Jim & Marilyn were married 63 years and had 3 daughters (Laura, Muffy, and Sonya).
Marilyn was truly a visual of Luke 10 & Matthew 5 while she walked down here in the valley, for all who knew and loved her dearly. She was a true friend to those with challenges. She did not just tell her children to live this way, but she walked it out for loved ones and friends, who could see, taste, and touch the love she had for people! Whether it was taking a favorite, albeit “crusty” neighbor grocery shopping; delivering supplies or a meal to friends or neighbors in need; or creating (with her brother) a loving & safe home for her aunt, that walked with many physical challenges, Marilyn had compassion for those with needs that otherwise, may go unnoticed.
Marilyn took the time to see people, talk with them to get to know more about their lives, and then support them in practical ways. One small example of this was upon hearing of the financial needs of a Webster family, who attended school with one of her children, she said, “We can host a barn dance fundraiser to help with medical expenses!” The entire school rallied around and helped make this support a reality for this family!
Marilyn was always ready for a road trip with her family, whether it was Amish Country, Vegas, or a National Park, she could have a bag packed and ready to go in an instant. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, antiquing, flea markets, hummingbirds, a good game of Euchre, or a quiet day sitting on the backyard swing with Jim, her family, and her dog Zoe, enjoying a beer and a beautiful sunset. Marilyn was a fan of many sports and enjoyed watching the NFL, NBA, MLB, and of course, the Buckeyes. Marilyn attended Cedar Creek Church and was a member of the Pemberville Legion Post 183 Auxiliary and enjoyed supporting the Pemberville Historical Society, the Pemberville Fair, and various Eastwood Schools organizations. Marilyn was an avid reader and especially enjoyed pouring over her newspapers with a good cup of coffee. If your name was in the blotter she knew you!!
Marilyn was a woman with many names. To her husband Jim, she was always his beloved Rosie; to her kids she was always Mom or Mommie; to her grandkids she was Grandma Rosie or Mammie and to her “great guys” she was Gigi (Bowen & Lilly) and Mimi (Emmy); and precious sibs called her Mair! However her best name of all is Child of God. Matt 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
Marilyn touched the lives of so many people in such a unique, unassuming way. We will miss her baked beans, potato salad, and many delicious apple and lemon meringue pies; however, most of all we will miss her infectious smile, kind heart, giving ways, and the love she shared to those around her.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Laura (Robert) Heber, Muffy (Chopper Jr) Schmeltz and Sonya (Kenny Keppler) Hartman; grandchildren, Kylee (Rusty) Sarver, Aaron (Addy Kuhn) Heber and Meredith Grace (Michael) Taylor; great grandchildren “great-guys”, Bowen Tyler, Lillian Luella and Emelyn Grace Sarver; brother, Doug (Jan) DeWese, sister-in-laws, Mildred Dierker and Lois (Gene) Fairbanks and brother-in-law, Bob Teller. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hartman, parents, Jesse and Luella, sisters, Carol (Bill) Eynon and Judy Teller, and in-laws, Irma (Don) Dutton, Harriett (Jay) Hartman, Dottie Hartman and Robert Dierker.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 10 A.M.- 12 P.M. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a funeral service will be held at noon, with Pastor Pete Johnston, officiating. Burial will follow in Pemberville Cemetery. Donations in Marilyn’s name can be made to: Hospice of NW Ohio. We are so grateful for the wonderful care provided by Wendy (her nurse), Patrick, Gayle & other supportive staff @ HNWO. Please feel free to wear casual attire or Ohio State Buckeye apparel in memory of Rosie. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.