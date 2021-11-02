Marilyn Marie Braatz, 76, died Monday, October 25, in her home in Westerville, Ohio, following a battle with cancer for more than a year.
A native of Genoa, Ohio, she was a 1963 graduate of Genoa High School, and a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She was employed at BGSU for more than 30 years, and later for the Ohio Department of Education in Columbus, until her retirement in 2008. Mrs. Braatz was active for more than 50 years in the Order of Eastern Star in both northwest Ohio and later in central Ohio. For many years she was the Mother Advisor of chapters of the Rainbow Girls in Bowling Green and Grand Rapids, and still today many women across the state refer to her as “Mom Braatz.”
Surviving are her husband, George; sons, David (Joan) and Michael; daughter, Wendy (Todd) Herkey; brother, Edward (Joan) Draper, and six grandchildren, Jack, Owen, Tyler, Ryan, Cooper, and Macy. She was preceded in death by grandson Micah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contribution be made to the Braatz Family Scholarship Program at Bowling Green State University. Family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St Worthington, OH, where an Eastern Star Service will start at 7pm. Additional visiting hours will take place on Saturday November 13th from 9am-11am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081 where a service will begin at 11am.