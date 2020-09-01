Marilyn Mae Smith, age 88, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away peacefully at 10:45 AM Tuesday (September 1, 2020) at her home. She was born on March 4, 1932 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Donald & Dorothy (Kuhn) Heckathorn. Marilyn was a 1950 Fostoria High School Graduate. She married Warren A. Smith on July 30, 1950 and they enjoyed 40 years together until his death on May 23, 1990. They were preceded in death by a daughter Joann on May 23, 1972.
Surviving are her children, Susan, Wayne, Carol, Brent & Brian; grandchildren, TJ, Tonia, Missy, Brittany & Logan; 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces, nephews & lifetime friends and neighbors, Jim & Sue Kirwin, Russ & June Foster.
Marilyn was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Heckathorn, Paul Heckathorn; sister, Eula Jenkins and many friends & classmates.
She worked as a secretary at Risingsun High School until she moved to the family farm with Warren, helping him to raise their children and doing the farm bookkeeping.
After the children were grown, Marilyn was chairperson of the Lakota Schools Advisory Committee, served on the Lakota School Board of Education, was a cheerleader and Varsity “L” advisor, study hall & elementary library substitute and helped with 2nd and 4th grade reading at Risingsun Central School. She announced for Lakota Junior High and Varsity track meets and was the VFW #421 Auxiliary Secretary and Trustee.
Marilyn was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun, Ohio and also attended the Risingsun Church of God.
Friends will be received from 2-6 PM Thursday (September 3, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday (Septmeber 4, 2020) with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating at Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic face mask will be required and social distancing will be observed at the visitation. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakota Athletic Boosters. On-line condolences may be made to Marilyn’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.