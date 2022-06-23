Marilyn L Rudolph, age 89, passed away on June 15, 2022 at her home in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born in Lima, Ohio on October 18, 1932, to Gale and Bernice (Bassett) Early. She was the youngest of their 5 children and their only daughter.
Marilyn was a graduate of Lafayette High school in Lima and Bowling Green State University. She majored in Education and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Marilyn met Frederick (Fritz) Rudolph through family and friends while at Bowling Green. They were married on January 31, 1954 in Lima, Ohio.
After graduation, she taught business education at Lake High School. In 1955, her husband Fritz, his brother Phil Rudolph, and his cousin Allan Libbe founded Rudolph Libbe, and Marilyn began keeping the company books in the evening. As the construction company grew, she started working at the company on a full-time basis as their accountant, then becoming CFO until she retired in 1997. She was Fritz’s true partner and a sounding board at the end of a long day.
Marilyn was active at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, Ohio. During her career, she was a member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and Zonta. She loved time with her family and friends, doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a ready smile and loved to be with others. Marilyn loved to escape the
cold winters in Toledo and spend the time at her winter home in Key Colony Beach, Florida. She told her family she would return to Toledo in the spring when the daffodils bloom. In her later years, Marilyn and her family appreciated the loving care and support provided by Marj Kehler. It was Marj’s care that continued to make the cherished visits to Key Colony possible.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Gail (Robert) Zimmerman, Bill (Laura) Rudolph, Fritz (Pam) Rudolph, John Rudolph, grandchildren Rob (Lissette) Lee, Chris (Becky) Lee, Lauren (Jeffrey) Miller, Abigail Rudolph, Ben Rudolph, Mark Rudolph, Julia Rudolph, Tommy Rudolph, Kelly Rudolph, Allison Rudolph, Fritz Rudolph, Marisa Rudolph and great-grandchildren Christian Lee and Charlotte Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Fritz Rudolph, her parents, and brothers Everett Early, Bill (Betty) Early, Richard Early and Joe Early. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joyce Early and Katie Early
Marilyn’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the team of caregivers who shared their love caring for our mother. A special thank you to Marj, Sara, Holly, Arianna, Deb, Jessica, AnnMarie, Jen, Etta, Priscilla, Kelsea, and June, as well as Sue and Cindy at Christian Home Care. Marilyn was truly blessed to have your unwavering support in the final months of her incredible journey.
Visitation will be at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, Ohio on Sunday, June 26th from 1pm-5pm. The family will also be receiving guests at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, Ohio on Monday, June 27 from 10am-11am with a Memorial service beginning at 11am. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Hughes. Immediately following the memorial service, a bereavement luncheon will be held in the Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge Ohio.