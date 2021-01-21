Marilyn Kay (Brigham) Glenn, age 87, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Brookdale of Bowling Green.
She was born on September 10, 1933 to Janette (Patterson) and Robert Brigham in Bowling Green. She married Thomas R. Glenn April 2, 1953 and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2006.
Marilyn is survived by son, Dan Winfield (Karen) Glenn and daughter Kimberly Sue (Glenn) Thomas, both of Bowling Green.
Also surviving are 5 grandchildren Shawn (Taylor) Thomas, Chelsie (Rebecca) Thomas-Karason, Alyssa (Joel) Goncalves, Joel and Mallory Glenn; two nephews, one great niece and two great nephews; one great great niece and nephew.
Her sister, Linda (late James) Rood preceded her in death.
Marilyn graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951 and attended BGSU for one year. Her senior year in High School she was their Calithumpian Queen. She worked as a secretary for the superintendent of BG schools 1953-1956. Marilyn with her husband Tom owned and operated The French Knot crafts & needlework stores for 28 years.
In her earlier years she was a cub scout leader, girl scout leader, taught Sunday School, a church deaconess and Lifelong member of First Christian Church.
Marilyn was a Lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority; being honored several times as their Woman of the Year. She is a member of Wood County Chapter Ohio Genealogical Society, First Family of Wood County and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Marilyn was runner-up to Mrs. Wood County in 1965 and has been in the same bridge club since 1958. She is a former member of BG Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Association, Hobby Industry of America and A.C.C.I.
Marilyn was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from Rotary Club 1973, Community Volunteer of the year from CRC in 1997, Wood County Fair Board of Director award 1995 and Wood County Outstanding Service Award for 4H in 2000.
Her passions were crafts, needlework, scrapbooking, lighthousing and spending time with her family. After surprising her family with a Christmas gift of a Jamaican holiday in 2005, she realized how much closer family travel brought her to her children & grandchildren and to each other; that she decided to continue the tradition to a different Caribbean location for 10 more Christmases.
She will be remembered by all as a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family! Grandma Marilyn was the greatest!
Services will be private for the family with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse Preservation Society, 1750 Park Rd. 2, Oregon, Ohio 43616.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Glenn family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com