Marilyn June Aurand, 85 years old, of Wayne, OH, passed away on May 31, 2020 while residing in Bowling Green Manor.
Marilyn was born in Rudolph, OH to Guy and Zoa (Carnicum) Flowers on July 12, 1934. She attended Liberty High School. She was married to William M. “Bill” Aurand for 52 years before he passed away in 2003. She owned and operated Colonial Reflections, a boutique in downtown Bowling Green, selling handcrafts, glassware, and fine gifts. She was also the bookkeeper of her family farm, Colonial Acres. She was not afraid of hard work, driving tractors and other farm equipment, coming in only to cook supper almost nightly for her kids and 5 grandchildren and then heading back out to work in the fields. She also worked for a short time at GTE Phone Company.
She was always active in her community and held offices in many of her clubs. She was a part of Wayne Garden Club, Homemakers group, a youth group leader at Mt. Zion Church, Mt. Zion Ladies’ Aid, a Youth Director for the YPMB (a teenage Christian group), Card Club, Farm Bureau, CCL, and Wayne Senior Center. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Brethren Church as well as Hope Temple. She had many awards at Wood County fair for her flower arrangements. She loved gardening, canning and freezing the food she grew.
There wasn’t a person who walked through her door that she didn’t offer to feed. Everyone loved her cooking and her cookbook. Her published “Ma’s Cookbook,” with many of her old family recipes, was sold in local stores. It was often referred to as people’s “Bible of cookbooks.” Her Grape Dessert, that was well-loved, was a feature story in the Sentinel Tribune. Spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was the joy of her life. She went to many ball games and traveled to multiple states to visit her growing family. She was full of wisdom and had a generous heart.
She was the last surviving of her siblings, Jean Wilkins, Bill Flowers, Annie Galliher, and Judy Wires. Her presence will be immensely missed by her surviving daughter Kathy (Larry) Zimmerman and son Mike (Diane) Aurand. She has 5 grandchildren, Angie (Joel) Beachkofsky, Andrea (Nick) Brueckner, Amanda (Jeremy) Michael, Briana (Kevin) McCartney, and Jonathan Aurand (Ashley Pierce). She was very proud of her great-grandchildren: Morgan, Emma, Tyler, Logan, Ariel, Cale, Raelynn, Colt , Ella, Brady, Chase, and Ari.
Due to Covid, a private funeral for immediate family will be arranged by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, OH. Jack Sterling will be officiating the service. Beginning at 11:30 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, the service will be live on the Barndt Funeral Home Facebook page, with an opportunity to type messages to the family of memories and condolences. The family would like to give a special thanks to BG Manor for taking wonderful care of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for so many years. Donations can be made in Marilyn’s honor to Bowling Green Manor Activity Fund or Bridge Hospice. On-line condolences may also be sent to Marilyn’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.