Marilyn Jean Pearce, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday November 15, 2021. She was born March 21, 1934 in East Jordan, Michigan to the late George and Helen (Springstead) Klooster. She married Eugene R. Pearce September 13, 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1994.
Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church in East Jordan, Michigan. She loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading and participating in activities at Wood Haven. She loved traveling and took numerous 3-4 day bus trips with her friends. While on her trips to North Carolina, she and her husband Eugene enjoyed mining for gemstones.
She is survived by her children Eugene (Bonnie) Pearce of Risingsun, Ohio, Wayne (Bonnie) Pearce of Bradner, Ohio, David (Katie) Pearce of Bowling Green, Ohio and Diane (Dale) Brown of Bowling Green, Ohio, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her husband Eugene, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Hillabrand, a brother Ronald Klooster and sisters Carol Schneider and Kay Richards and 3 grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Sunday November 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held Monday November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bridge Hospice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Pearce family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.