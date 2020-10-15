Marilyn J. Twining, 88, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.
She was born on June 15, 1932, in North Baltimore, to the late Alvertis Charles and Rose Etta (Speaker) Chapman. She married Edwin T. Chaffin and he preceded her in death in 1976. She later married Clayton “Mike” Twining and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2012.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Rhonda (James) Perry of Toledo and Brenda Chaffin of North Baltimore; son, Edwin “Tom” (Betty) Chaffin of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Eileen (Kyle) Baker, Sean Crosby, Amanda Chaffin, James (Mallory) Chaffin and Edwin “Tommy” Chaffin; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Alvertis “Bert”, Charles, George and Leonard Chapman; sisters: Velma Tann, Pauline Bailes and Esther Deel.
Marilyn was a homemaker. She was longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Briar Hill Health Campus for all of their care and compassion of Marilyn the last few years.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Duane Weaver officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore.