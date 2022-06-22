Marietta Johnson, 84, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville.
She was born on March 31,1938 to Freeman and Etta (Little) Newsome in Virgie, KY. On January 6, 1956 she married Homer Johnson in Virgie, KY and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2017. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised 2 sons.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Sandy) Johnson of Adrian, MI, Steve (Suzanne) Johnson of Bowling Green, three grandchildren, Joe Johnson, Rachel (Tom) Letson and Stephanie Johnson, two great-grandsons, Colton Johnson and his mother Randi Roscoe and Thomas Finn Letson. Also surviving is one sister, Sue Newsome.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Marietta worked in banking management for several years beginning with Farmer’s Savings Bank and retiring from MidAm. For many years she served on the Pemberville Fair Board, most recently as its secretary. She donated countless hours managing the 50/50 drawing, organizing the commercial tent and the parade.
Marietta enjoyed dining out and playing Bunco with her many girlfriends. She supported and was active with the Friends of the Library. She was a long-standing member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served on many committees throughout the years. Marietta was an avid Eastwood athletics and Michigan football fan.
Friends and family will be received 4-7 pm, Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar Street, Pemberville, OH where there will be additional visitation from 10 am until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Philabaum.
After funeral services those in attendance are asked to retire to the church fellowship hall and await the family return from the private cemetery committal services. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the fellowship hall upon the family’s return.
Family request that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Pemberville Library.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com