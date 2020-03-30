Marie J Gonzales, 89, of Weston, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on November 26, 1930 to the late Catarino and Jovita (Munoz) Rodriguez in Laredo, Texas. She married Francisco Gonzales on July 18, 1957 and they were married for 61 years before he passed away last year on March 22, 2019.
Marie is survived by her daughters: Diane DeHoyos of Perrysburg; Delia Gonzales of Weston; Josefina Gonzalez of Haskins; Eleanor (Javier) DeJesus of Weston; Rose (Steve) Barton of Perrysburg; & Jovita Vargas of Indiana; son Fred Gonzales of Weston; (29) Twenty-nine grandchildren; & (33) Thirty-three great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sons: John Guerrero, & Francisco Jr.; daughters: Mary Ester Gonzales, Lupe Centeno; Rose Mary Salazar.
Marie worked for the Health Department for over 20 years retiring in 2003. During her tenure there she worked in the Welfare Department, Head Start, Migrant Programs, and the Wood County Health Department. She helped people, especially Spanish-speaking people, access services.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, playing bingo and watching the New York Yankees. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Marie will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family. Serviced for Marie will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory.