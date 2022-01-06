Marianne Kline (Chase)
June 15, 1951 - January 4, 2022
Marianne Kline, 70, of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away peacefully on her beloved farm surrounded by her family on January 4, 2022.
Marianne was born to, and preceded in death by, Robert and Gloria Chase on June 15, 1951. Marianne also had an amazing step-mother, Ellen Chase, whom she greatly loved. She also considered her Mother-in-Law in heaven, Helen Kline, a true mom. She was the sister of Preston Chase, Jeanine Inchinaga and Larry (Diane) Neulinger.
Marianne was married to her best friend, Donald Kline, on July 4, 1989. Don and Mari rarely missed their “coffee time” together every day. They raised 6 children and have enjoyed the lives of their 16 grandchildren. Marianne loved her family and spent a great deal of her time visiting and being present in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
In her early years, Marianne was an avid roller skater who was taught by her father. She loved camping, tending to her birds, and thrifting. Marianne was a small business owner and entrepreneur of The Chicken Coop, a children’s clothing resale store. She also worked at the Fostoria Community Hospital in the oncology unit, where she lovingly served her co-workers and patients for 9 years. Marianne was not only a farmer’s wife, but a farmer herself. She and Don farmed for many years and proudly became sesquicentennial farm owners in 2018. Marianne self-identified in her email and social media accounts as “klinefarmette.”
Some of the words to describe Marianne are intelligent, caring, honest, clever, strong-willed, thoughtful, and determined. She was the matriarch of our large family. She was a natural born leader, a disciplined mother, and a nurturing grandmother. Marianne was wise and shared her wisdom freely. Many people over the years have been influenced and mentored by her love and encouragement.
Marianne leaves behind 6 children who loved her deeply. Michael Witt of Lafayette, Indiana; Darren Witt of Risingsun; Laura Tuttle of Westerville; Karen (Jamie) Brundrett of Westerville; Sarah Kline of Risingsun; Lisa (Ryan) Myers of Bowling Green. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren who loved her very much.
Marianne asked that people forgo sending flowers and instead donate to St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she was a leader and devout member.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:20 p.m. and will be followed by a service to celebrate her life at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 126 Union Street, PO Box 159, Risingsun, Ohio, 43457. Masks are required.