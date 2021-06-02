A Memorial Gathering for Mariann Lucille “Boots” Graf who passed away on March 31, 2020 will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Lucille’s honor may be gifted to the Erie Shores Boy Scout Council, P.O. Box 8728, Toledo, Ohio 43623; Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 3rd St, Grand Rapids, OH 43522; or the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 387, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.