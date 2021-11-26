Marian Ruth Welling, age 93, of Millbury, OH passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Landings of Oregon, Oregon, OH. She was born on July 3, 1928 in Detroit, MI to Harold and Ruth (Filiere) Dunn. On April 13, 1957 she married Alwin “Fritz” Welling in Milton Center, OH. Marian and Fritz raised 2 children and celebrated over 56 years of marriage before Fritz’s passing in June of 2013.
Marian was a homemaker, also a woman of faith and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. In addition, she was a volunteer at the Wood County Board of Election and with the Red Cross Bloodmobile since 1961. Her family remained her joy in life, especially her grandchildren.
Marian is survived by her children: John (Jennifer Whitney) Welling of Millbury, and Beverly (Rex Houseman) Miller of Parma, OH. Grandchildren: John (Libby) Welling, Janee (Curtis) Carpenter, Logan Miller, numerous great and great-greatgrandchildren. Sister-in-law: Patty Dunn. In addition to her husband Fritz, she was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, as well as brothers: Donald Dunn, Harold “Bus” Dunn and sister: Lois “Teny” Romaker.
Family and friends will be received 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 with a funeral service at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH. Officiating will be, Pr. Mike Hughes. Marian will be laid to rest next to Fritz in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.