Marian May (Spitler) Grimm, 89, of Weston, Ohio passed away at her family farm on August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1932, to Lyle Maxwell and Mabel Ada (Gilbert) Spitler in Weston. She was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School. On November 11, 1950, she married Merle Ray Grimm at Plain Congregational Church in Bowling Green.
Marian was a dedicated and supportive farm wife, Marian and Merle ran the family farm for over 40 years. She was active in the St Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins; she worked in the Administrative Office at Otsego Schools and was the Secretary of the Northwest Ohio Tractor Pullers Association. Marian was a skilled seamstress, wonderful cook, and an excellent Polka Dancer.
Marian is survived by her partner of 22 years, Paul Chamberlain, children Michael (Deb) Grimm, Gary (Linda) Grimm, Rick (Jeannine) Grimm, and Elaine Grimm, her grandchildren Chad Grimm-Snavely, Jakob (Kristen) Grimm, George (Merideth) Grimm, Nicholas (Wendy) Grimm, Leah Grimm, and Weston (Samantha) Grimm, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister Nancy Bostdorff.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Funeral services will be Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, 17050 Middleton Pike, Haskins, OH with Pastor Steve Bauerle officiating. Burial will follow at Plain Township Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.