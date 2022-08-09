Marian May (Spitler) Grimm, 89, of Weston, Ohio passed away at her family farm on August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1932, to Lyle Maxwell and Mabel Ada (Gilbert) Spitler in Weston. She was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School. On November 11, 1950, she married Merle Ray Grimm at Plain Congregational Church in Bowling Green.

Marian was a dedicated and supportive farm wife, Marian and Merle ran the family farm for over 40 years. She was active in the St Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins; she worked in the Administrative Office at Otsego Schools and was the Secretary of the Northwest Ohio Tractor Pullers Association. Marian was a skilled seamstress, wonderful cook, and an excellent Polka Dancer.