Marian D. Gwyn, age 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 5, 2020) surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank & Viola (Lennard) Miller. She married Hastie Gwyn on October 8, 1944 in Adrian, Michigan and he passed away on July 3, 1986.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathy Weiker of Bowling Green, Cheryl (Allan) Sowash of Ontario, Ohio, Beth Gwyn of Mansfield, Ohio; sons, Robert (Marina) Gwyn of Claremont, Florida, James(Karen) Gwyn of Provo, Utah, Hastie (Angi) Gwyn of Wayne, Ohio, Ronald (Susan) Gwyn of Fairborn, Ohio, Timothy Gwyn of Bowling Green, Ohio, Gary Gwyn of Walbridge, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Barbara Gunnin; brothers, Fred & Ralph; son-in-law, Donald Weiker.
Marian was a 1944 Graduate of Adrian High School. She was a seamstress at Wood County Nursing Home (now Wood Haven Health Care) in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a member of Cloverdale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting & reading.
Due to the corona virus the family will be having a private graveside service on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio with Pastor Roseanne Kalinowski officiating. For anyone who would like to see the graveside service you can watch on Barndt Funeral Home’s facebook page starting around 11:00 AM Wednesday. Plans for a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Cloverdale United Methodist Church or Wood County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be sent to Marian’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.