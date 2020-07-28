Maria “Mary” Olivarez Redieck, 66, entered into eternal rest at her home in Lyford, TX surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Lidia (Soto) Olivarez and Cayetano Olivarez.
She graduated in 1972 from Bowling Green High School. Mary worked at Toledo Mold and Die in Bowling Green, before moving to Texas with her life partner José P. Salinas, Sr. and he survives.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons William (Ashley) Redieck, Kennesaw, GA, Michel Redieck, Lyford, TX, daughter’s Lisa Redieck, Canton, GA, Leticia (Tony) Matthews, Church Hill, TN, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, siblings Maria Obdulia Olivarez (Lulu Sarmienta), Harlingen, TX, Lilly Fragoso, Sebastian, TX, Phyllis Dominguez, San Mateo, CA, Oscar (Janie) Olivarez, Findlay, OH, Marsha Olivarez, Bowling Green, OH, Marc (Marcia) Olivarez, Troy, OH, Margarita Olivarez, Findlay, OH, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Eluteria Chavarria and Melinda Magnusson.
Mary loved to dance and attended many Tejano music concerts. She had a passion for playing the lottery and spending time with her family. She was a great friend to all who knew her, she had a heart of gold. She left us too soon and will be missed beyond measure.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor hosted by her family from 1-5 p.m. on Sept.19, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH.
A private burial is planned.