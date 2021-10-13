Maria “Jane” Bejarano, 85, of Pemberville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, October 11, 2021 at The University of Toledo Medical Center, with her daughters at her side. She was born on June 24, 1936 in Santa Rosa, TX to Ramon and Hermelinda (Reyes) Rodriguez. On February 21, 1959 she married Obie Bejarano in Santa Rosa, TX. Together they raised 4 children and celebrated 54 years of marriage before Obie’s passing in January 2013.
Alongside her husband, Jane worked tirelessly to achieve the American dream. From modest beginnings Jane wore many hats including farm laborer, being a server in restaurants, to catering and ultimately becoming a business owner of Obie’s Flowers in
Pemberville established in 1962. Jane was no stranger to hard work, and very progressive for her time, as she would help her husband build a business from the ground up. Being a talented floral designer, Jane was highly sought out specifically for weddings and had to limit the number she did annually.
Strong, determined, and fearless, Jane was never intimidated by life’s challenges. She was a woman of selfless and sacrificial virtue for others, especially her family. She was a matchmaker and took great joy in her friends becoming couples. Her family remembers Jane being able to make something out of nothing, a talent that displayed Jane’s love of cooking. In addition, she was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a member of Templo Genesaret in Fremont. Of recent, some of Jane’s fondest times were shared with her church family on the weekends.
Jane had a heart for the less fortunate as she gathered and donated home and clothing items for those in need. She also volunteered in years past to visit migrant camps as an interpreter and to encourage families to break the cycle of poverty through education. She held a value of lifetime friendship and cherished being part of a caring community where she was well known. Her greatest legacy however, will always be the love of her family and spending time with all of them near and far. She lovingly remembered being part of a large family of “seven girls” and “three boys.”
Jane is survived by her daughters: Diana (Robert) Hoefkens of Luckey, Carmelita “Kay” (Brian) Elder of Westerville and Margarita “Margaret” (Frank) Wilcox of Delaware, OH. Grandchildren: Elena Elder of CO, Brett Elder of Westerville, Luke Wilcox and Elisa “Ellie” Wilcox both of Delaware, OH. Sisters: Lupe Roman of TX, Pauline (Joe) Castaneda of CA, Eva Navarro of CA, Lola (Rudy) Carr of TX, and Isabel Branscum of CA. Brothers: Joel (Ramona) Rodriguez of TX, Joe Rodriguez of NM and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Obie, she
was preceded in death by her parents, son: Homer Bejarano, sister: Maria Galvan and brother: Luis Rodriguez.
Jane will be laid to rest next to Obie, at a public Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating will be Pastor Elvin Gonzalez. The family will host a Celebration of Life Service, at a future date to be announced.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Templo Genesaret 300 S. Collingwood Blvd. Fremont, Ohio 43420 or The Wood County Committee of Aging (Meals on Wheels) 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.