Maria Estela Poetzinger, 44, of Bowling Green passed away December 5, 2020 at the Wood County Hospital. She was born November 21, 1976 in Bowling Green to Osvaldo and Julie (Telles) Gutierrez. She was an Otsego High School Graduate in the class of 1995. Estela earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. In College she met Michael Poetzinger, they quickly fell in love and married on February 2, 2000.
Estela was co-founder and president of Meritus Appraisal Partners in Bowling Green. She attained the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute, the highest honor in real estate valuation. Estela enjoyed spending time with her family, travel, U. Michigan football, reading, playing piano, and a good puzzle. She was a fearless adventurer, making dreams like taking flight in a hot air balloon or touring the bottom of the sea in a submarine a reality. She had a beautiful and infectious smile, a quick and funny wit, and loved talking and laughing the night away with friends and family.
Estela is survived by her husband Michael, her children Elijah and Alison, her mother Julie, her sisters Julie Ann Miller, Evelyn Painter, Sidelia Reyna, Adela, and Elizabeth Gutierrez, her brothers Arturo, Armando, and Anthony Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her father Osvaldo, her sister Antonia Gutierrez, her infant sister Sherry, and her brother Osvaldo Gutierrez.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday December 11 from 4 to 7 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm at the funeral home. In Estela’s memory please consider a donation to the Brown Bag Food Project, 530 Sand Ridge Rd, Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402, https://www.brownbagfoodproject.org/
To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.