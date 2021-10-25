Maria Casiano, age (71), of Luckey, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 17, 1950 to Francisco and Isabel (Rodriguez) Hernandez in Jerry City, OH. On June 26, 1970 she married Reynaldo Casiano Jr., in Angola, IN. Maria and Rey raised 3 children and celebrated over 50 years of marriage before Rey’s passing earlier this year in the month of May.
Maria worked in production at Marathon Special Products in Bowling Green for 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed to bake and was known for her cakes and cupcakes. She loved to dance and was particularly fond of Tejano Music. However, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Maria, is survived by her children: Gina Duran of Toledo, Michael R. Casiano of Bowling Green and Alicia Casiano of Luckey. Grandchildren: Adrianna (Frederick) Cortez, Armando (Logan) Duran Jr., Daniel Duran, Justina (Kyle)
Patterson, Jalen Casiano, Falynn Kirkman, and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother: Joe Hernandez and sisters: Joyce Calderon, Victoria Melendrez, Rosie (Juan) Flores, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Rey, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Paco Hernandez, Paul Hernandez and sister: Guadalupe Castillo.
Family and friends will be received 8:30-9:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home. 110 W. Main, Luckey, OH. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, OH. The celebrant will be Fr. Thomas McQuillen. Committal will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to: the family c/o Gina Duran. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.