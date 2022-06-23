Marguerite M. “Kie” Heinze, 104 of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Kie was born in Bowling Green to the late Harlan and Genevieve (Whitehead) Herr. She married Francis “Boots” Heinze on October 3, 1942 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2010. Kie is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Shepard of Wilmington, North Carolina; Mary Lou (Richard) Dieter of Bowling Green, Ohio; and Betty Lou (Ray) Anderson of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren: Dana (Todd) Bartholomew, Erika Shepard, Brandon (Alisha) Anderson, Brad Dieter and Mark (Sara) Dieter; great-grandchildren: Raven, Adam, Lainey and Chloe and her sister: Ruby Kaetzel. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Harlen Herr, Clifford Herr, Lucille Cox, William Herr and Marietta Fintel.
Kie enjoyed crocheting, quilting and spending time out in her garden. She was an excellent baker. Most of all Kie loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 4:00-7:00PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., PO Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402; Tele: 419/352-2171. Kie’s Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, with Rev Rob Spicer, officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wood County Humane Society or the charity of the donors’ choice.
