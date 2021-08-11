Marguerite M. Distel, 99, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday August 10, 2021. She was born July 29, 1922 in North Baltimore, Ohio to the late Arthur and Amanda (McMullen) McGrain. She married Charles Frances Distel June 6, 1942 and he preceded her in death.
Marguerite was born and raised in Bloomdale, Ohio. She and Charles lived in Jerry City before moving to Naples, Florida in 1974. In 2011 she returned to Bowling Green. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and was active with the Wood County Senior Center. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Michael C. (Marilyn) Distel, Suzanne M. Solarik, Deborah A. (Donald) McEwen and Patricia A. (Gerald) Winters of Bowling Green, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and sister Patricia McGrain.
Along with her husband Charles, Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arthur McGrain, Cloyd McGrain, Clair McGrain and Leo McGrain, sisters Dorthy Hall-Madelon Quinn, Callista Robinson and Ann Kern and son-in-law William Solarik.
Visitation will be held on Sunday August 15, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A scripture service will be held Sunday afternoon at the funeral home at 4:45 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday August 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Weaver Cemetery in North Baltimore, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green, 950 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or The Hope & Help Fund at St. Aloysius Church.
