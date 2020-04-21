Margene M. Smith, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away April 21, 2020. She was born August 30, 1930 in North Baltimore, Ohio to the late Woodrow and Addie (Wolfe) McGill. She married Charles Ray Smith on May 1, 1948 and he preceded her in death December 6, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Howard) Gray, son Dennis (Laurie Sondergeld), grandchildren Tricia Hastings, Greg Plassman, Bryant Gray, Neil Smith and Ryan Smith, eight great-grandchildren, brother Larry Bishop of Vienna, West Virginia and uncle Ralph Wolfe of North Baltimore, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles Smith.
She was employed formerly as a cook at Crim Elementary School and later became head cook at Kenwood Elementary School when school lunches were actually prepared and cooked in the cafeteria kitchens. She was well known for her cooking talents and delectable dishes. She was creative and worked many years as an owner and property manager. She was a lifetime member of the Bowling Green Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars #1148 and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Due to the restrictions that have been implemented regarding gatherings, Margene’s funeral service will be held at Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green for family only. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Interment will take place at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. The funeral service can be viewed live at 11:00 a.m. Friday April 24, 2020 on ‘Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes’ Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
